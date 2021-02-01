The Corolla has always been good basic transportation, and this one might be the best yet.
The 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is a powerhouse of efficiency.
It offers great economy and massive cruising range for not a lot of money.
It also offers a lot of utility in a shape that's not so hard on the eyes.
The Corolla Hybrid brings other tricks to the party, like a good ride and competent handling.
It may not be sporty, but it's not unpleasant on a curvy road, either.
In this hybrid trim, 50-plus miles per gallon is easily achievable.
The interior is also pleasant, with good materials that feel durable.
Tech is also good, with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 is standard and comes with adaptive cruise, lane-keep assist and more.
The 2021 Corolla Hybrid is basic transportation that you ca enjoy owning and driving.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: A people's car that's not a penalty box
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.