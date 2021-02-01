Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: A people's car that's not a penalty box

The Corolla has always been good basic transportation, and this one might be the best yet.

2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-007
1 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is a powerhouse of efficiency.

2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-002
2 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

It offers great economy and massive cruising range for not a lot of money.

2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-003
3 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

It also offers a lot of utility in a shape that's not so hard on the eyes.

2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-004
4 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The Corolla Hybrid brings other tricks to the party, like a good ride and competent handling.

2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-008
5 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

It may not be sporty, but it's not unpleasant on a curvy road, either.

2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-009
6 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

In this hybrid trim, 50-plus miles per gallon is easily achievable.

2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-010
7 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The interior is also pleasant, with good materials that feel durable.

2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-014
8 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

Tech is also good, with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-017
9 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 is standard and comes with adaptive cruise, lane-keep assist and more.

2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-020
10 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The 2021 Corolla Hybrid is basic transportation that you ca enjoy owning and driving.

2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-021
11 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-022
12 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-023
13 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-025
14 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-027
15 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-028
16 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-029
17 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-030
18 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-033
19 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-034
20 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-035
21 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-036
22 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-037
23 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-038
24 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-039
25 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-041
26 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-042
27 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-043
28 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-046
29 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-047
30 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-048
31 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-051
32 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-052
33 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-053
34 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-toyota-corolla-hybrid-055
35 of 35
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
