2021 Toyota Venza bears no resemblance to its predecessor

The original Toyota Venza will go down in history as, frankly, a pretty generic vehicle. The 2021 Toyota Venza is not that.
The original Venza made no waves, nor did it attempt to.
The original Venza was simply sensible transportation.
But now, there's a new Venza in town, and it has dramatically ramped up its character.
The result is a posh hybrid that's high on style, tech and just about everything in between.
For the longest time, the Highlander Hybrid has been the bread-and-butter large hybrid in Toyota's portfolio.
But electrification has caught on quickly, and soon, the three-row Highlander Hybrid will be joined by a minivan (Sienna) and a dedicated two-row crossover (Venza).
If you want a hybrid that puts a little more focus on comfort over sheer capacity, the Venza will make an excellent choice.
And, with a post-destination price range from $33,645 to just under $41,000, it's a surprisingly affordable choice, too.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out more pictures of the 2021 Toyota Venza.