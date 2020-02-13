2021 Toyota Supra A91 Edition looks cool in blue

  • 2021-toyota-supra-3-0-100
  • 2021-toyota-supra-3-0-101
  • 2021-toyota-supra-3-0-102
  • 2021-toyota-supra-3-0-105
  • 2021-toyota-supra-3-0-110
  • 2021-toyota-supra-3-0-114
  • 2021-toyota-supra-3-0-117
  • 2021-toyota-supra-3-0-126
  • 2021-toyota-supra-3-0-125
  • 2021-toyota-supra-3-0-103
  • 2021-toyota-supra-3-0-104
  • 2021-toyota-supra-3-0-106
  • 2021-toyota-supra-3-0-107
  • 2021-toyota-supra-3-0-108
  • 2021-toyota-supra-3-0-111
  • 2021-toyota-supra-3-0-112
  • 2021-toyota-supra-3-0-113
  • 2021-toyota-supra-3-0-115
  • 2021-toyota-supra-3-0-116
  • 2021-toyota-supra-3-0-118
  • 2021-toyota-supra-3-0-119
  • 2021-toyota-supra-3-0-120
  • 2021-toyota-supra-3-0-121
  • 2021-toyota-supra-3-0-122
  • 2021-toyota-supra-3-0-123
  • 2021-toyota-supra-3-0-124

The Toyota Supra 3.0 has gained a number of upgrades for 2021.

Its turbocharged inline-six engine has been boosted to 382 horsepower, up from 335.

There are also a number of chassis enhancements like strut braces and new tuning for things like the stability control and rear diff.

The pictured blue car is the new A91 Edition, which is limited to just 1,000 units.

It either comes in Nocturnal (black) or Refraction, this awesome blue.

The A91 Edition also gets a carbon-fiber rear spoiler, stripes on the C-pillar, and matte-black wheels.

On the inside, the A91 Edition has special blue stitching and Alcantara trim.

Every 2021 Supra now has an 8.8-inch touchscreen as standard, and there's a new package for the base 3.0 model that adds tons of niceties from the higher trim level.

Every version of the 2021 Supra goes on sale in June.

Keep swiping or clicking through to see more photos of the Supra A91 Edition and the regular Supra 3.0.

