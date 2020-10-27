2021 Toyota Sienna is a hybrid-only van with lots of functionality

The 2021 Toyota Sienna is impossible to miss.
This redesigned minivan's interior is functional and stylish, with an elevated, bridge-like center console.
The Sienna is slightly larger than its predecessor.
The available long-slide second-row seats are super-comfortable, too.
There's plenty of luggage space behind the third-row seat.
A hybrid powertrain is standard across the board in the new Sienna.
You can get a vacuum and mini fridge/freezer in this vehicle. How cool is that?
This van's 245 horsepower delivers good, if not great performance.
Acceleration may be a touch tepid, but fuel economy is stellar, up to 36 miles per gallon combined.
For more photos of the 2021 Toyota Sienna, keep clicking or scrolling through this gallery.