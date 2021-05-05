2021 Toyota RAV4: Reporting for duty

  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road

The Toyota RAV4 is a rugged little SUV.

Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
1
of 63

There are plenty of nice materials inside the RAV4.

Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
2
of 63

Motivation is provided by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 203 horsepower. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
3
of 63

The RAV4's powerplant is reasonably punchy but sounds a bit coarse. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
4
of 63

There's plenty of space in this SUV's backseat. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
5
of 63

The TRD Off-Road model features extra hardware for greater capability in the dirt. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
6
of 63

Various driving modes are offered in the RAV4, including a couple tailored for off-road use. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
7
of 63

Do you like the RAV4's styling?

Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
8
of 63

This example rolls on Falken Wildpeak tires mounted to stylish 18-inch wheels. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
9
of 63

For more photos of the 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road, keep clicking through this gallery.

Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
10
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
11
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
12
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
13
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
14
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
15
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
16
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
17
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
18
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
19
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
20
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
21
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
22
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
23
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
24
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
25
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
26
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
27
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
28
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
29
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
30
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
31
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
32
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
33
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
34
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
35
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
36
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
37
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
38
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
39
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
40
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
41
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
42
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
43
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
44
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
45
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
46
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
47
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
48
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
49
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
50
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
51
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
52
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
53
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
54
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
55
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
56
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
57
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
58
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
59
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
60
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
61
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
62
of 63
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
63
of 63
Now Reading

2021 Toyota RAV4: Reporting for duty

Up Next

Here are the 10 most -- and least -- reliable cars according to Consumer Reports
Brembo debuts RGB motorcycle brake caliper concept

Brembo debuts RGB motorcycle brake caliper concept

by
Motul launches a line of engine oils targeted at Radwood-era and earlier classic cars

Motul launches a line of engine oils targeted at Radwood-era and earlier classic cars

by
E-fuel greener than an EV? Not so fast, new study says

E-fuel greener than an EV? Not so fast, new study says

by
NASCAR's Next-Gen race car has big chassis and design changes

NASCAR's Next-Gen race car has big chassis and design changes

by
Best Android Auto head unit car stereos for 2021

Best Android Auto head unit car stereos for 2021

by