2021 Toyota RAV4: Reporting for duty

The Toyota RAV4 is a rugged little SUV.
There are plenty of nice materials inside the RAV4.
Motivation is provided by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 203 horsepower.
The RAV4's powerplant is reasonably punchy but sounds a bit coarse.
There's plenty of space in this SUV's backseat.
The TRD Off-Road model features extra hardware for greater capability in the dirt.
Various driving modes are offered in the RAV4, including a couple tailored for off-road use.
This example rolls on Falken Wildpeak tires mounted to stylish 18-inch wheels.
