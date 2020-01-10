2021 Toyota GR Yaris is rally glory homologated

Put your hands together for the 2021 Toyota GR Yaris.
Toyota's latest hot hatch is new from the ground up.
It'll go racing in the World Rally Championship, and it was designed with that in mind.
Will we see it in the US? Highly unlikely since we don't even get the regular car here.
Toyota basically married two different platforms together to make this thing a reality.
Oh, the engine. It's a turbocharged inline-three that makes 268 horsepower.
The car only weighs 2,822 pounds, so that makes for a super great power-to-weight ratio.
If you didn't know, "GR" stands for "Gazoo Racing."
Plenty of GR badges are present.
