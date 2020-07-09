Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Toyota Corolla Cross is a new compact SUV with an optional hybrid engine

Based on the Corolla (obviously), the Corolla Cross may come to the US.

Toyota

The Toyota Corolla Cross is a new crossover based on, you guessed it, the Corolla.

It has only been unveiled in Thailand so far, but it's probably coming to the US.

The Corolla Cross has an identical wheelbase to the C-HR, but it's a few inches longer.

The styling is reminiscent of the larger RAV4.

On the inside, the Corolla Cross looks much like the regular Corollas.

There looks to be more rear-seat room than in the C-HR.

Toyota says the Corolla Cross actually has less cargo space than the C-HR, but that could come down to differences in testing and measurements in different countries.

The standard engine is a 1.8-liter four-cylinder, and a hybrid powertrain is optional.

Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is not available.

Keep swiping or scrolling to see more of the Toyota Corolla Cross.

