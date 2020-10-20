2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid stays a popular course

All the best parts of the Camry Hybrid experience are still here, but now they've been given some extra support.
It might not be the most exciting car on the planet, but the Toyota Camry Hybrid absolutely excels at its intended purpose.
It's comfortable to drive, efficient and sufficiently equipped with modern creature comforts.
For 2021, a smattering of nonessential updates slightly refines the formula, making a contextually excellent vehicle just that much better.
The 2021 Toyota Camry has updated styling. Can you tell? Me neither.
In case you're curious, the cushier LE and XLE models get new wheels, the latter rolling on 18-inchers, which look sufficiently luxury-oriented on my tester.
Sure, the lower grille's a little large, but the whole shebang looks handsome enough to pass muster in the valet line.
The 2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid is good, but that's because the current generation of Toyota Camry Hybrid has always been good.
It's comfortable, efficient and more affordable than before, with my range-topping XLE trim commanding a $33,165 price tag, down $560 from the year before.
Include the fact that buyers get more bang for their buck than last year, and this car is pretty hard to pass up.
