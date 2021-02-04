Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Toyota C-HR Nightshade looks bold, leaves us cold

Toyota's smallest crossover makes a bold design statement.

2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow

If never losing your car in the parking lot is your No. 1 priority, you could do much worse than the 2021 Toyota C-HR.

2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow

This little subcompact crossover has so many curves and angles, it's like driving a hexagonal basketball.

2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow

It's not bad, it's just... a lot.

2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow

Under the hood is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine pushing out 144 horsepower and 139 pound-feet of torque.

2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The engine is mated to a continuously variable transmission, sending power to the front wheels only. No all-wheel drive here, folks. 

2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The rear door handles are incorporated into the C-pillar for added personality.

2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The C-HR gets an EPA fuel rating of 29 miles per gallon combined, but that falls below the Nissan Kicks, Hyundai Venue, Honda HR-V and Mazda CX-3.

2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow

All trims get Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, which includes lane-departure warning, road sign assist, forward-collision warning, lane-tracing assist and full-speed adaptive cruise control. 

2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow

Blind-spot monitoring is standard on all but the base LE trim.

2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The 2021 Toyota C-HR starts at $22,620 including a steep $1,175 for destination. Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of this unconventional crossover.

2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Toyota C-HR
Emme Hall/Roadshow
