2021 Toyota Avalon TRD defies expectations

You wouldn't expect a sedate cruiser like the Avalon to be hiding some performance chops, yet here we are.

Andrew Krok
Toyota's normcore veneer splits every so often, letting weird stuff out of the woodwork, like a skunkworks Prius rally car or a Yaris with way too much horsepower.

One such car that is bound to elicit a double take from most anyone is the 2021 Avalon TRD. 

I have no idea who this car is for, but I'm glad it exists.

While a few key upgrades to the Avalon TRD would really wake it up in my opinion, I'm not so sure the price would be able to handle it. 

As it is, the 2021 Toyota Avalon TRD starts at $43,870, including $995 for destination and handling.

That puts it above every single other Avalon trim, save for the tippy-tippy-top Limited Hybrid.

Considering you can get a Dodge Charger with a 485-hp V8 (and a superior infotainment system) for nearly the same scratch, you have to really want the Avalon TRD to make a strong financial case.

But if sporty-ish Japanese sedans are your bag, then the 2021 Toyota Avalon TRD will certainly scratch your itch.

It may not leap forth in a way that truly separates it from the rest of the Avalon crowd, but it's a fun four-door that bucks the notion that Avalons are basically shepherds carrying grandma from Boca Raton to the Pearly Gates.

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Toyota Avalon TRD.

