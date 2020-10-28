2021 Subaru Crosstrek: Entirely competent

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is a solid, small SUV.
There's little to complain about in this Subie's cabin.
This is a 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder engine. It delivers 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque.
Performance is OK, just not as potent as you might expect.
The Crosstrek has an ample amount of cargo space.
This vehicle's infotainment system is ho-hum.
A continuously variable transmission is standard with the 2.5-liter engine. The base, 2.0-liter engine can be had with a six-speed manual.
Contrast stitching livens up what is a rather mature interior.
This is a handsome little SUV.
For more photos of the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek, keep clicking through this gallery.