2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Affordable but awesome

The Meteor 350 represents the next wave of Royal Enfield singles and we're digging it.

2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Royal Enfield

2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350

The Meteor 350 is Royal Enfield's first crack at the US cruiser market.

It uses a clean-sheet, 349-cc, single-cylinder engine and a five-speed gearbox.

The engine makes a surprisingly tractable 20 horsepower.

The Meteor features a single disc brake up front with a Bybre caliper.

It also sports basic, non-adjustable suspension.

What it lacks in bling, it makes up for by being pleasant to ride and cheap to own.

The bike also features a unique Tripper turn-by-turn navigation display.

Royal Enfield is asking just $4,399 for the Meteor to start.

It plans on having the bikes in dealers in May.

What's unclear is whether the bike will find a home with the big engine-obsessed US cruiser buyer.

