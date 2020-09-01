The new Rolls-Royce Ghost offers top-notch luxury

Say hi to the new Rolls-Royce Ghost.
This is one of the most luxurious cars money can buy.
The Starlight Headliner is a supercool, Rolls-Royce-exclusive feature.
Every detail of the cabin is stunning.
Exquisite leather, real metal and open-pore wood line the interior.
The taillights are more stylized than before.
The updated exterior design is clean and handsome.
The Ghost is slightly longer than Rolls-Royce's SUV, the Cullinan.
An illuminated dashboard makes its debut for the first time in a Rolls-Royce.
The starting price? Well, if you have to ask...
(But seriously, it's $332,500.)
Keep scrolling for more photos of the new Rolls-Royce Ghost.