2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost is all about luxury and grace

This fine piece of automobilia is the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost.
It's powered by a 6.75-liter V12.
This is the Illuminated Fascia, powered by more than 150 LEDs set behind the dash.
Rear coach doors? Check.
Ultraplush rear seats? Check.
Open-pore wood and incredible attention to detail? Check, check.
The Ghost can accelerate to 60 mph in less than 5 seconds.
Some trick suspension tech keeps the Ghost totally unflappable at speed.
How much does all this luxury cost? Brace yourself: $332,500.
