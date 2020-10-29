2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost is all about luxury and grace

  • 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost
This fine piece of automobilia is the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost.

It's powered by a 6.75-liter V12.

This is the Illuminated Fascia, powered by more than 150 LEDs set behind the dash.

Rear coach doors? Check.

Ultraplush rear seats? Check.

Open-pore wood and incredible attention to detail? Check, check.

The Ghost can accelerate to 60 mph in less than 5 seconds.

Some trick suspension tech keeps the Ghost totally unflappable at speed.

How much does all this luxury cost? Brace yourself: $332,500.

Keep scrolling for more photos of Rolls-Royce's new Ghost.

