The Porsche Panamera has been upgraded for 2021.

As before, this car's interior is lovely, purposeful and beautifully built. 

The Panamera's roofline is reminiscent of a Porsche 911's.

Porsche's infotainment system offers plenty of functionality and a straightforward interface.

The Panamera Turbo S is fitted with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that cranks out 620 horsepower.

This car's engine is not only brutishly powerful, it's super refined, too. 

Look at that elegant script!

The Panamera's backseat is spacious enough to accommodate two 6-foot-tall adults. A rider in the middle is not recommended because of the large floor tunnel. 

An eight-speed automatic transmission handles shifting duties.

For more photos of the 2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S, keep clicking through this gallery.

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S: Further refining a thoroughbred

