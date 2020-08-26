2021 Porsche Panamera packs a bigger punch

Porsche's big-body sedan (and wagon cousin) get some major under-the-skin updates for the 2021 model year.

2021 Porsche Panamera
1 of 16
Porsche

Porsche on Wednesday announced a raft of changes for the forthcoming 2021 Panamera, which should reach dealers next spring.    

2021 Porsche Panamera
2 of 16
Porsche

The new Turbo S relies on a revamped version of Porsche's 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8, which thanks to a host of new parts now produces 620 horsepower and 604 pound-feet of torque, up from 550 and 567 (respectively) in the outgoing Turbo model.    

2021 Porsche Panamera
3 of 16
Porsche

With launch control, the Turbo S will hit 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds, a half-second improvement over the Turbo.     

2021 Porsche Panamera
4 of 16
Porsche

It comes loaded with Porsche's best chassis tech, too, including active roll bars, torque vectoring, rear-axle steering and ceramic composite brakes.    

2021 Porsche Panamera
5 of 16
Porsche

The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid combines an electric motor and a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 to produce 552 hp and 553 lb-ft, performing similarly to the dearly departed Panamera Turbo.    

2021 Porsche Panamera
6 of 16
Porsche

Batteries for all Panamera PHEV models have been improved, too, now toting 17.9 kilowatt-hour units instead of the old 14.1-kWh guys.    

2021 Porsche Panamera
7 of 16
Porsche

The Panamera GTS' twin-turbo V8 picks up 20 horsepower for a new output of 473 hp and 457 lb-ft, with changes made specifically to give the car more of a naturally aspirated character.     

2021 Porsche Panamera
8 of 16
Porsche

The base Panamera's 3.0-liter, single-turbo V6 has been cast aside in favor of a 325-hp, 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, too.    

2021 Porsche Panamera
9 of 16
Porsche

Since these bad boys don't go on sale until early next year, Porsche doesn't have any pricing information available yet.   

2021 Porsche Panamera
10 of 16
Porsche

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Porsche Panamera.

2021 Porsche Panamera
11 of 16
Porsche
2021 Porsche Panamera
12 of 16
Porsche
2021 Porsche Panamera
13 of 16
Porsche
2021 Porsche Panamera
14 of 16
Porsche
2021 Porsche Panamera
15 of 16
Porsche
2021 Porsche Panamera
16 of 16
Porsche
