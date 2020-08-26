Porsche's big-body sedan (and wagon cousin) get some major under-the-skin updates for the 2021 model year.
Porsche on Wednesday announced a raft of changes for the forthcoming 2021 Panamera, which should reach dealers next spring.
The new Turbo S relies on a revamped version of Porsche's 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8, which thanks to a host of new parts now produces 620 horsepower and 604 pound-feet of torque, up from 550 and 567 (respectively) in the outgoing Turbo model.
With launch control, the Turbo S will hit 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds, a half-second improvement over the Turbo.
It comes loaded with Porsche's best chassis tech, too, including active roll bars, torque vectoring, rear-axle steering and ceramic composite brakes.
The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid combines an electric motor and a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 to produce 552 hp and 553 lb-ft, performing similarly to the dearly departed Panamera Turbo.
Batteries for all Panamera PHEV models have been improved, too, now toting 17.9 kilowatt-hour units instead of the old 14.1-kWh guys.
The Panamera GTS' twin-turbo V8 picks up 20 horsepower for a new output of 473 hp and 457 lb-ft, with changes made specifically to give the car more of a naturally aspirated character.
The base Panamera's 3.0-liter, single-turbo V6 has been cast aside in favor of a 325-hp, 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, too.
Since these bad boys don't go on sale until early next year, Porsche doesn't have any pricing information available yet.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Porsche Panamera.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: 2021 Porsche Panamera packs a bigger punch
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.