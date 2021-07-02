2021 Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo is a strong car with a long name

552 horsepower? In a station wagon? Sign me up.
As a name, the Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo is a clunker.
But as a car, it's absolutely brilliant.
A 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 forms the first half of the equation, producing 443 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque on its own.
That then hooks up with a 17.9-kilowatt-hour battery (up from 14.1kWh in 2020-and-before variants) and an electric motor to produce a net 552 hp and 553 lb.-ft.
The 4S E-Hybrid can act as a pure electric vehicle for a stint, or it can operate more like a traditional gas-electric hybrid, blending power sources for a balance of efficiency and fun.
It might take some complex financial maneuvers to slide the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo into your driveway.
Yet, nothing else really holds a candle to the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo.
It's absolutely brilliant in execution, whether it's the way the powertrain functions or how gorgeous that full leather interior is.
It looks great, it drives great, it's just… great.
