2021 Porsche Boxster GTS 4.0 is positively sublime

You'd be hard-pressed to find a better sporty two-seater under $150,000.
Some cars are just so satisfying that waxing poetic does them no justice.
Case in point: the 2021 Porsche Boxster GTS 4.0.
It's a two-seat convertible with a 4.0-liter flat-six engine, a manual transmission, rear-wheel drive and a whole host of technologies aimed at making the driving experience as pure and sharp as can be.
It's amazing. On we go.
It's a weird world where I consider the Porsche Boxster GTS 4.0 to be a value, but it is.
You will be hard-pressed to find a more engaging and interesting car under $100,000.
If you do, there will undoubtedly be sacrifices required.
Putting a flat-six back into the GTS line has resulted in a car that will likely stand as the best thing I've driven all year, and it'll probably give the entirety of 2021 a run for its money, too.
It's just that good.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Porsche Boxster GTS 4.0.
