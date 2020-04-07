The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S goes like hell

Say hello to the new range-topping Porsche 911, the 2021 Turbo S.
The 911 Turbo S throws down some impressive performance specs: 2.6 seconds to 62 mph and a 205-mph top speed.
You'll find 16.5-inch ceramic composite brakes set behind the 20-inch front wheels.
The rear wing features active aerodynamics -- it adjusts depending on drive mode and speed.
The 911 Turbo S is powered by a 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-6.
This car packs a whopping 640 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque.
There are active aero flaps in the lower grilles, too.
Those huge hips house massive 315-section rear tires.
The 911 Turbo S definitely isn't cheap. The coupe starts at just over $204,000.
