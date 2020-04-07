The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S goes like hell

  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S

Say hello to the new range-topping Porsche 911, the 2021 Turbo S.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
1
of 51

The 911 Turbo S throws down some impressive performance specs: 2.6 seconds to 62 mph and a 205-mph top speed.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2
of 51

You'll find 16.5-inch ceramic composite brakes set behind the 20-inch front wheels.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
3
of 51

The rear wing features active aerodynamics -- it adjusts depending on drive mode and speed.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
4
of 51

The 911 Turbo S is powered by a 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-6.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
5
of 51

This car packs a whopping 640 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
6
of 51

There are active aero flaps in the lower grilles, too.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
7
of 51

Those huge hips house massive 315-section rear tires.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
8
of 51

The 911 Turbo S definitely isn't cheap. The coupe starts at just over $204,000.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
9
of 51

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
10
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
11
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
12
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
13
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
14
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
15
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
16
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
17
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
18
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
19
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
20
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
21
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
22
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
23
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
24
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
25
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
26
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
27
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
28
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
29
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
30
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
31
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
32
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
33
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
34
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
35
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
36
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
37
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
38
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
39
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
40
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
41
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
42
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
43
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
44
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
45
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
46
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
47
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
48
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
49
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
50
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
51
of 51
Now Reading

The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S goes like hell

Up Next

The 911 Speedster is a near-perfect Porsche
Nuro cleared to test self-driving delivery vehicles in California

Nuro cleared to test self-driving delivery vehicles in California

by
Over 300,000 Jeep, Ram and Dodge vehicles recalled for glitchy backup cameras

Over 300,000 Jeep, Ram and Dodge vehicles recalled for glitchy backup cameras

by
The best hybrid SUVs you can buy in 2020

The best hybrid SUVs you can buy in 2020

by
Airport fire leaves thousands of rental cars destroyed

Airport fire leaves thousands of rental cars destroyed

by
The 10 places inside your car you need to clean

The 10 places inside your car you need to clean

by