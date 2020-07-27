2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S hides its heroics

This is the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S!
This marks the 992 generation of the Turbo, the big-power, big-touring flavor of the franchise.
It may look like a normal 911, but it's oh so much more.
Much of that comes from here, a whopping 640 horsepower from a 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged flat-six engine.
Don't worry, there's a decent frunk for your baggage.
Massive, carbon-ceramic brakes hide beneath 20-inch wheels up front.
21-inch wheels out back and a big ol' spoiler that pops up at speed.
The interior is dark but modern and clean. Purposeful.
The same could be said for the car, which is a remarkably good all-rounder, and is ridiculously fast.
Yours for $204,750 (including $1,250 destination). Small price for absolutely massive performance.