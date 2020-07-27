2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S hides its heroics

  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
This is the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S!

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
1
of 35

This marks the 992 generation of the Turbo, the big-power, big-touring flavor of the franchise. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2
of 35

It may look like a normal 911, but it's oh so much more. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
3
of 35

Much of that comes from here, a whopping 640 horsepower from a 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged flat-six engine. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
4
of 35

Don't worry, there's a decent frunk for your baggage. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
5
of 35

Massive, carbon-ceramic brakes hide beneath 20-inch wheels up front.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
6
of 35

21-inch wheels out back and a big ol' spoiler that pops up at speed. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
7
of 35

The interior is dark but modern and clean. Purposeful. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
8
of 35

The same could be said for the car, which is a remarkably good all-rounder, and is ridiculously fast. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
9
of 35

Yours for $204,750 (including $1,250 destination). Small price for absolutely massive performance.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
10
of 35
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
11
of 35
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
12
of 35
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
13
of 35
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
14
of 35
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
15
of 35
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
16
of 35
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
17
of 35
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
18
of 35
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
19
of 35
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
20
of 35
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
21
of 35
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
22
of 35
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
23
of 35
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
24
of 35
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
25
of 35
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
26
of 35
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
27
of 35
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
28
of 35
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
29
of 35
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
30
of 35
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
31
of 35
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
32
of 35
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
33
of 35
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
34
of 35
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
35
of 35
