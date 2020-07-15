2021 Porsche 911 Turbo looks super

With 572 horsepower, it's your everyday supercar.
Here's the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo in all its glory.
It sits beneath the Turbo S model, so naturally, there's less power.
572 horsepower isn't a puny amount by any means, but it's down from the Turbo S' 640 hp.
Inside, it's pretty much the same deal as the other 911 Carrera models.
The weird flash-drive-looking gear selector also remains.
The rear is one of the best angles, and it's a lot wider than the previous 911 Turbo.
In fact, it's wider pretty much all around to fit larger tires.
All of the improvements help the coupe do 0 to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds.
Prices start at $172,150.
