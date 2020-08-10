Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Porsche 911 Targa drops its top in a unique way

If you don't want a full-on convertible, the Targa is an excellent alternative.

2021 Porsche 911 Targa
1 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Convertibles aren't the only way to let the good light in.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Porsche 911 Targa
2 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

 The Porsche 911 Targa and its half-removable roof has always stood as a unique outlier, sharing its standout quality with few cars on the road.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Porsche 911 Targa
3 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

For the 2021 model year, the 911 Targa finally catches up to the rest of the 992-generation lineup, and it's a good'un.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Porsche 911 Targa
4 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Of course, you'll have to pay to get all this mechanical trickery in your driveway. 

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Porsche 911 Targa
5 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The Targa 4's starting price of $120,650 is a bit loftier than the fixed-roof Carrera 4's $107,850 window sticker

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Porsche 911 Targa
6 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

That said, it holds even with the Carrera 4 Cabriolet, so it really comes down to whether you prefer a hard top or a softie.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Porsche 911 Targa
7 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

It's not unexpected that the Targa feels every bit as calm, collected and capable as every other 992-generation Neunelfer.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Porsche 911 Targa
8 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The addition of the deployable roof panel gives drivers a little bit of the convertible feeling without the full ragtop and the weird body hump that comes with it.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Porsche 911 Targa
9 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Best of both worlds, if you ask me.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Porsche 911 Targa
10 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Porsche 911 Targa.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Porsche 911 Targa
11 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Porsche 911 Targa
12 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Porsche 911 Targa
13 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Porsche 911 Targa
14 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Porsche 911 Targa
15 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Porsche 911 Targa
16 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Porsche 911 Targa
17 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Porsche 911 Targa
18 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Porsche 911 Targa
19 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Porsche 911 Targa
20 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Porsche 911 Targa
21 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Porsche 911 Targa
22 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Porsche 911 Targa
23 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Porsche 911 Targa
24 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Porsche 911 Targa
25 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Porsche 911 Targa
26 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Genesis GV80 is a new wave in SUV design

2021 Genesis GV80 is a new wave in SUV design

62 Photos
2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition: Going out on a high adventure note

2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition: Going out on a high adventure note

34 Photos
2021 Chevy Tahoe is a nautical good time

2021 Chevy Tahoe is a nautical good time

47 Photos
The Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV is ushering in a new era at GM

The Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV is ushering in a new era at GM

19 Photos
The Aston Martin DBX is part luxury SUV, part sports car

The Aston Martin DBX is part luxury SUV, part sports car

37 Photos
Lucid Motors shows off Air, an electric luxury sedan

Lucid Motors shows off Air, an electric luxury sedan

24 Photos
2021 Polestar 2 EV stays fresh in the rain

2021 Polestar 2 EV stays fresh in the rain

21 Photos