2021 Porsche 911 Targa drops its top in a unique way

If you don't want a full-on convertible, the Targa is an excellent alternative.
Convertibles aren't the only way to let the good light in.
The Porsche 911 Targa and its half-removable roof has always stood as a unique outlier, sharing its standout quality with few cars on the road.
For the 2021 model year, the 911 Targa finally catches up to the rest of the 992-generation lineup, and it's a good'un.
Of course, you'll have to pay to get all this mechanical trickery in your driveway.
The Targa 4's starting price of $120,650 is a bit loftier than the fixed-roof Carrera 4's $107,850 window sticker
That said, it holds even with the Carrera 4 Cabriolet, so it really comes down to whether you prefer a hard top or a softie.
It's not unexpected that the Targa feels every bit as calm, collected and capable as every other 992-generation Neunelfer.
The addition of the deployable roof panel gives drivers a little bit of the convertible feeling without the full ragtop and the weird body hump that comes with it.
Best of both worlds, if you ask me.
