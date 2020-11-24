We get an early ride in a Porsche 911 GT3 prototype.
This is our best look yet at the next-generation Porsche 911 GT3.
Our man Henry Catchpole (right) chats with Porsche's Andreas Preuninger (left) about the specifics of the new GT3.
Yep, there's a manual transmission in there.
Porsche will also offer the new GT3 with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.
These larger brakes are heavier, but not by much.
The new GT3 will no doubt have incredible performance.
We're told the wing will look better when the camouflage is peeled off.
A new suspension setup should make the GT3 both more composed and more compliant.
Look for the 992-generation GT3 to debut in 2021.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the new 911 GT3 in prototype form.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: The new Porsche 911 GT3 is nearly done and sounds like fun
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.