The new Porsche 911 GT3 is nearly done and sounds like fun

We get an early ride in a Porsche 911 GT3 prototype.

Porsche 911 GT3 Prototype
Oliver Hilger

This is our best look yet at the next-generation Porsche 911 GT3.

Porsche 911 GT3 Prototype
Oliver Hilger

Our man Henry Catchpole (right) chats with Porsche's Andreas Preuninger (left) about the specifics of the new GT3.

Porsche 911 GT3 Prototype
Oliver Hilger

Yep, there's a manual transmission in there.

Porsche 911 GT3 Prototype
Oliver Hilger

Porsche will also offer the new GT3 with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Porsche 911 GT3 Prototype
Oliver Hilger

These larger brakes are heavier, but not by much.

Porsche 911 GT3 Prototype
Oliver Hilger

The new GT3 will no doubt have incredible performance.

Porsche 911 GT3 Prototype
Oliver Hilger

We're told the wing will look better when the camouflage is peeled off.

Porsche 911 GT3 Prototype
Oliver Hilger

A new suspension setup should make the GT3 both more composed and more compliant. 

Porsche 911 GT3 Prototype
Oliver Hilger

Look for the 992-generation GT3 to debut in 2021.

Porsche 911 GT3 Prototype
Oliver Hilger

Keep scrolling for more photos of the new 911 GT3 in prototype form.

