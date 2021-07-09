/>

2021 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet: A driver's car for passengers too

With its combination of practicality, style and unimpeachable quality, the 911 is a car you don't even have to drive to love.

Kyle Hyatt
The Porsche 911 has been a sports car icon for almost 60 years now.

Part of that status has come from its unique and satisfying driving dynamics.

The howl of its rear-mounted flat-six engine hasn't hurt either.

But the 911 has another quality that makes it a legend.

That is its incredible design and build quality.

It's a car that offers a fantastic experience in the cabin, even if you're not behind the wheel.

The use of quality materials in intelligent ways makes the 911 cockpit a wonderful place to spend time.

It also leverages Porsche's excellent in-car tech to make something as simple as putting in a nav destination satisfying.

The 911 is an expensive car, to be sure.

But few cars do so much to justify their price tag as the neun-elfer.

