2021 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet: A driver's car for passengers too

The Porsche 911 has been a sports car icon for almost 60 years now.
Part of that status has come from its unique and satisfying driving dynamics.
The howl of its rear-mounted flat-six engine hasn't hurt either.
But the 911 has another quality that makes it a legend.
That is its incredible design and build quality.
It's a car that offers a fantastic experience in the cabin, even if you're not behind the wheel.
The use of quality materials in intelligent ways makes the 911 cockpit a wonderful place to spend time.
It also leverages Porsche's excellent in-car tech to make something as simple as putting in a nav destination satisfying.
The 911 is an expensive car, to be sure.
But few cars do so much to justify their price tag as the neun-elfer.
