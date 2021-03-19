2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0: It's bliss

Seriously, you guys, this is a near-perfect sports car.
This little hottie is the 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0.
That's 4.0 as in 4.0-liter -- as in, a brand-new 4.0-liter engine.
The flat-six engine replaces the old turbocharged flat-four.
With 394 horsepower and 309 pound-feet of torque, this Cayman is no slouch.
You can opt for a dual-clutch transmission but the six-speed manual is way better.
The GTS adds performance options like a sport suspension, sport exhaust and larger brakes.
A nicely equipped 2021 Cayman GTS can slide just under $100,000.
There's also a 4.0-liter version of the Boxster GTS, if you'd rather go topless.
You can't go wrong with any new Cayman.
Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0.
