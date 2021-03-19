2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0: It's bliss

Seriously, you guys, this is a near-perfect sports car.

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
1 of 30
Jonathan Harper/Roadshow

This little hottie is the 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0.

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
2 of 30
Jonathan Harper/Roadshow

That's 4.0 as in 4.0-liter -- as in, a brand-new 4.0-liter engine.

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
3 of 30
Jonathan Harper/Roadshow

The flat-six engine replaces the old turbocharged flat-four.

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
4 of 30
Jonathan Harper/Roadshow

With 394 horsepower and 309 pound-feet of torque, this Cayman is no slouch.

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
5 of 30
Jonathan Harper/Roadshow

You can opt for a dual-clutch transmission but the six-speed manual is way better.

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
6 of 30
Jonathan Harper/Roadshow

The GTS adds performance options like a sport suspension, sport exhaust and larger brakes.

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
7 of 30
Jonathan Harper/Roadshow

A nicely equipped 2021 Cayman GTS can slide just under $100,000.

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
8 of 30
Jonathan Harper/Roadshow

There's also a 4.0-liter version of the Boxster GTS, if you'd rather go topless.

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
9 of 30
Jonathan Harper/Roadshow

You can't go wrong with any new Cayman.

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
10 of 30
Jonathan Harper/Roadshow

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0.

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
11 of 30
Jonathan Harper/Roadshow
2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
12 of 30
Jonathan Harper/Roadshow
2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
13 of 30
Jonathan Harper/Roadshow
2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
14 of 30
Jonathan Harper/Roadshow
2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
15 of 30
Jonathan Harper/Roadshow
2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
16 of 30
Jonathan Harper/Roadshow
2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
17 of 30
Jonathan Harper/Roadshow
2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
18 of 30
Jonathan Harper/Roadshow
2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
19 of 30
Jonathan Harper/Roadshow
2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
20 of 30
Jonathan Harper/Roadshow
2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
21 of 30
Jonathan Harper/Roadshow
2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
22 of 30
Jonathan Harper/Roadshow
2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
23 of 30
Jonathan Harper/Roadshow
2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
24 of 30
Jonathan Harper/Roadshow
2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
25 of 30
Jonathan Harper/Roadshow
2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
26 of 30
Jonathan Harper/Roadshow
2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
27 of 30
Jonathan Harper/Roadshow
2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
28 of 30
Jonathan Harper/Roadshow
2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
29 of 30
Jonathan Harper/Roadshow
2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
30 of 30
Jonathan Harper/Roadshow
