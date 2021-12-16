/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
The Porsche 718 Boxster T is all the roadster you really need

Quit complaining about the turbo engine. The base Boxster is full of charm.

Steven Ewing
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
This is the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T.

2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
The T is one of the best Boxster models.

2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
It combines the Boxster's base engine with lots of go-fast hardware.

2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
A limited-slip differential, sport suspension and 20-inch wheels are all standard.

2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
A six-speed manual transmission is standard, too.

2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
This is one of the finest ways to enjoy the Porsche Boxster.

2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
The 2.0-liter turbocharged flat-four engine is great, with plenty of power.

2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
Seriously, you don't need the more powerful flat-six when this engine is so good.

2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
Go get one of these Boxsters before they're gone.

2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Boxster T.

2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T
