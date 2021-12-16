The Porsche 718 Boxster T is all the roadster you really need

Quit complaining about the turbo engine. The base Boxster is full of charm.
This is the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster T.
The T is one of the best Boxster models.
It combines the Boxster's base engine with lots of go-fast hardware.
A limited-slip differential, sport suspension and 20-inch wheels are all standard.
A six-speed manual transmission is standard, too.
This is one of the finest ways to enjoy the Porsche Boxster.
The 2.0-liter turbocharged flat-four engine is great, with plenty of power.
Seriously, you don't need the more powerful flat-six when this engine is so good.
Go get one of these Boxsters before they're gone.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Boxster T.