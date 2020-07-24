2021 Polestar 2 has Google tech and impressive road manners

  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2

This fine-lookin' sedan is the all-electric Polestar 2.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
1
of 73

It rides on Volvo and Polestar's shared compact electric architecture. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
2
of 73

The 2 is Polestar's first EV.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
3
of 73

There's a lot of Volvo in this Polestar's design.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
4
of 73

The compact sedan is shorter in length than a BMW 3 Series.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
5
of 73

Polestar says the 2 will accelerate to 62 mph in 4.7 seconds.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
6
of 73

Top speed is 127 mph.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
7
of 73

The car is rated at 292 miles of range on Europe's WLTP cycle.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
8
of 73

The Polestar 2 costs just under $60,000 to start.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
9
of 73

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Polestar 2.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
10
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
11
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
12
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
13
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
14
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
15
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
16
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
17
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
18
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
19
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
20
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
21
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
22
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
23
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
24
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
25
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
26
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
27
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
28
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
29
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
30
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
31
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
32
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
33
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
34
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
35
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
36
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
37
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
38
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
39
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
40
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
41
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
42
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
43
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
44
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
45
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
46
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
47
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
48
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
49
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
50
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
51
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
52
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
53
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
54
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
55
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
56
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
57
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
58
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
59
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
60
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
61
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
62
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
63
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
64
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
65
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
66
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
67
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
68
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
69
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
70
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
71
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
72
of 73
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
73
of 73
Now Reading

2021 Polestar 2 has Google tech and impressive road manners

Tesla goes to Texas, 2021 Toyota Venza tested and more: Roadshow's week in review

Tesla goes to Texas, 2021 Toyota Venza tested and more: Roadshow's week in review

by
Ford Bronco vs. Land Rover Defender: Two reboots go head-to-head

Ford Bronco vs. Land Rover Defender: Two reboots go head-to-head

6:51
Audi CEO admits to being two years behind Tesla in EV tech

Audi CEO admits to being two years behind Tesla in EV tech

by
Honda Gold Wing is the first motorcycle to get Android Auto integration

Honda Gold Wing is the first motorcycle to get Android Auto integration

by
Carlos Ghosn's son wired $600,000 in cryptocurrency to aid father's escape, report says

Carlos Ghosn's son wired $600,000 in cryptocurrency to aid father's escape, report says

by