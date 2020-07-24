2021 Polestar 2 has Google tech and impressive road manners

This fine-lookin' sedan is the all-electric Polestar 2.
It rides on Volvo and Polestar's shared compact electric architecture.
The 2 is Polestar's first EV.
There's a lot of Volvo in this Polestar's design.
The compact sedan is shorter in length than a BMW 3 Series.
Polestar says the 2 will accelerate to 62 mph in 4.7 seconds.
Top speed is 127 mph.
The car is rated at 292 miles of range on Europe's WLTP cycle.
The Polestar 2 costs just under $60,000 to start.
