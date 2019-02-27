  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2

The 2021 Polestar 2 will debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Published:Caption:Photo:PolestarRead the article
1
of 17

The 2 is Polestar's first mass-production, fully electric vehicle.

Published:Caption:Photo:PolestarRead the article
2
of 17

The Polestar 2 rides on an electrified version of Volvo's Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform.

Published:Caption:Photo:PolestarRead the article
3
of 17

The sedan uses a liftback design for easier access to the trunk.

Published:Caption:Photo:PolestarRead the article
4
of 17

Full-width, LED taillights look pretty neat.

Published:Caption:Photo:PolestarRead the article
5
of 17

Pixel LED headlights won't be coming to the US.

Published:Caption:Photo:PolestarRead the article
6
of 17

Polestar estimates a US-specific range of about 275 miles.

Published:Caption:Photo:PolestarRead the article
7
of 17

Power comes from a 78kWh battery, resulting in 408 horsepower and 487 pound-feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:PolestarRead the article
8
of 17

The first Polestar 2 Launch Edition will cost $63,000.

Published:Caption:Photo:PolestarRead the article
9
of 17

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Polestar 2.

Published:Caption:Photo:PolestarRead the article
10
of 17

Published:Photo:PolestarRead the article
11
of 17

Published:Photo:PolestarRead the article
12
of 17

Published:Photo:PolestarRead the article
13
of 17

Published:Photo:PolestarRead the article
14
of 17

Published:Photo:PolestarRead the article
15
of 17

Published:Photo:PolestarRead the article
16
of 17

Published:Photo:PolestarRead the article
17
of 17
Now Reading

2021 Polestar 2 is Sweden's sleek Tesla rival

Up Next

2019 Nissan Leaf Plus: More range, more power

Latest Stories

Towing 35,100 pounds in the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty truck

Towing 35,100 pounds in the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty truck

5:59
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC gets more power, more tech at the Geneva Motor Show

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC gets more power, more tech at the Geneva Motor Show

by
Lexus is recalling 6,300 LS 500 and 500h models over their run-flat tires

Lexus is recalling 6,300 LS 500 and 500h models over their run-flat tires

by
Ginetta reveals 600-hp, 200-mph car ahead of the Geneva Motor Show

Ginetta reveals 600-hp, 200-mph car ahead of the Geneva Motor Show

by
2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI priced from $26,890, undercutting GTI

2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI priced from $26,890, undercutting GTI

by