2021 Polestar 2 is Sweden's sleek Tesla rival

The 2021 Polestar 2 will debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
The 2 is Polestar's first mass-production, fully electric vehicle.
The Polestar 2 rides on an electrified version of Volvo's Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform.
The sedan uses a liftback design for easier access to the trunk.
Full-width, LED taillights look pretty neat.
Pixel LED headlights won't be coming to the US.
Polestar estimates a US-specific range of about 275 miles.
Power comes from a 78kWh battery, resulting in 408 horsepower and 487 pound-feet of torque.
The first Polestar 2 Launch Edition will cost $63,000.
