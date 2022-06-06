2021 Polestar 1 Is One Helluva Appetizer

Before Polestar came out with its first full-on EV, the Polestar 2, the fledgling automaker wanted to make a splash and get people talking.
To do that, they made the Polestar 1, a stunning plug-in hybrid super coupe.
Now, as production draws to a close, it's time to take one last ride in a car that feels far greater than the sum of its parts.
Sure, the headlights and taillights are cribbed right from Polestar's Swedish daddy, but everything between them is fresh as all get-out.
This coupe is long, low and wide, truly stunning proportions that stand out in an ever-growing sea of SUVs.
It's not a busy design, either; aside from a few major creases to emphasize its strength, the carbon fiber body panels are free of unnecessary styling cues.
Under the hood is a 2.0-liter supercharged and turbocharged inline-4 gas engine.
It mates to an integrated starter-generator and an eight-speed automatic transmission, sending 326 horsepower and 321 pound-feet of torque to the front axle exclusively.
The back half of the equation is a pair of 85-kilowatt motors that send 232 hp and 354 lb-ft to the rear tires.
Put it all together, and you've got a meaty 619 hp and 738 lb-ft, enough to shove this flat-white rocket to 60 mph in under 4 seconds.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Polestar 1.