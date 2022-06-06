X

2021 Polestar 1 Is One Helluva Appetizer

As production on this potent plug-in draws to a close, we reflect on why it was such an interesting car in the first place.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

2021 Polestar 1
1 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

Before Polestar came out with its first full-on EV, the Polestar 2, the fledgling automaker wanted to make a splash and get people talking.

2021 Polestar 1
2 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

To do that, they made the Polestar 1, a stunning plug-in hybrid super coupe.

2021 Polestar 1
3 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

Now, as production draws to a close, it's time to take one last ride in a car that feels far greater than the sum of its parts.

2021 Polestar 1
4 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

Sure, the headlights and taillights are cribbed right from Polestar's Swedish daddy, but everything between them is fresh as all get-out.

2021 Polestar 1
5 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

This coupe is long, low and wide, truly stunning proportions that stand out in an ever-growing sea of SUVs.

2021 Polestar 1
6 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

It's not a busy design, either; aside from a few major creases to emphasize its strength, the carbon fiber body panels are free of unnecessary styling cues. 

2021 Polestar 1
7 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

Under the hood is a 2.0-liter supercharged and turbocharged inline-4 gas engine.

2021 Polestar 1
8 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

It mates to an integrated starter-generator and an eight-speed automatic transmission, sending 326 horsepower and 321 pound-feet of torque to the front axle exclusively. 

2021 Polestar 1
9 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

The back half of the equation is a pair of 85-kilowatt motors that send 232 hp and 354 lb-ft to the rear tires.

2021 Polestar 1
10 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

Put it all together, and you've got a meaty 619 hp and 738 lb-ft, enough to shove this flat-white rocket to 60 mph in under 4 seconds. 

2021 Polestar 1
11 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Polestar 1.

