The new Peugeot 308 hatchback is a sweet French plug-in hybrid

The redesigned 308 is the first Peugeot to feature the brand's new logo.

2021 Peugeot 308 hatchback
Peugeot

Peugeot redesigned its 308 compact hatchback, and it looks great.

2021 Peugeot 308 hatchback
Peugeot

It's longer and lower than the outgoing 308, and it has some awesome design details.

2021 Peugeot 308 hatchback
Peugeot

The new 308 is the first Peugeot to use the brand's new logo.

2021 Peugeot 308 hatchback
Peugeot

It's available with multiple plug-in-hybrid powertrains with up to 37 miles of range.

2021 Peugeot 308 hatchback
Peugeot

Peugeot is pushing the 308 upmarket, and the interior features materials like embossed leather and Alcantara.

2021 Peugeot 308 hatchback
Peugeot

Almost everything is controlled by a 10-inch touchscreen.

2021 Peugeot 308 hatchback
Peugeot

There are also customizable toggles at the base of the screen.

2021 Peugeot 308 hatchback
Peugeot

The new 308 is available with features like massaging seats and adaptive cruise control with semiautomatic lane change.

2021 Peugeot 308 hatchback
Peugeot

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the new Peugeot 308.

