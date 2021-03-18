The new Peugeot 308 hatchback is a sweet French plug-in hybrid

The redesigned 308 is the first Peugeot to feature the brand's new logo.
Peugeot redesigned its 308 compact hatchback, and it looks great.
It's longer and lower than the outgoing 308, and it has some awesome design details.
The new 308 is the first Peugeot to use the brand's new logo.
It's available with multiple plug-in-hybrid powertrains with up to 37 miles of range.
Peugeot is pushing the 308 upmarket, and the interior features materials like embossed leather and Alcantara.
Almost everything is controlled by a 10-inch touchscreen.
There are also customizable toggles at the base of the screen.
The new 308 is available with features like massaging seats and adaptive cruise control with semiautomatic lane change.
Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the new Peugeot 308.
