2021 Nissan Sentra owns its handsome looks

Especially in SR trim, the latest Sentra is a great-looking affordable car.

2021 Nissan Sentra
Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

The 2021 Nissan Sentra is a fine compact car.

2021 Nissan Sentra
Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

The SR trim is the sportiest-looking model of the bunch.

2021 Nissan Sentra
Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

The front clip is attractive with its slanted headlights.

2021 Nissan Sentra
Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

The Sentra lines up against competitors like the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Elantra and Mazda3. 

2021 Nissan Sentra
Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

This SR looks striking in this blue-and-black-roof combo.

2021 Nissan Sentra
Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

Inside, this car is all about a no-nonsense approach.

2021 Nissan Sentra
Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

No giant screens or anything super techy, but it all works well.

2021 Nissan Sentra
Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

We love the fact that the infotainment system still has easy-to-use knobs for volume and tuning.

2021 Nissan Sentra
Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

Yep, you can get Bose audio.

2021 Nissan Sentra
Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

The CVT is probably our least-favorite part of this vehicle, but at least it's efficient

2021 Nissan Sentra
Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

The Sentra's rear seat is surprisingly capacious. 

2021 Nissan Sentra
Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

A multi-function color display sits in between legible analog guages.

2021 Nissan Sentra
Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

Yep, it's got those.

2021 Nissan Sentra
Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are present, but you'll have to use a wired connection.

2021 Nissan Sentra
Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

The subtle lip spoiler is a nice touch.

2021 Nissan Sentra
Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

The SR trim rocks 18-inch alloy wheels.

2021 Nissan Sentra
Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the 2021 Nissan Sentra!

2021 Nissan Sentra
2021 Nissan Sentra
2021 Nissan Sentra
2021 Nissan Sentra
2021 Nissan Sentra
2021 Nissan Sentra
2021 Nissan Sentra
2021 Nissan Sentra
2021 Nissan Sentra
2021 Nissan Sentra
2021 Nissan Sentra
2021 Nissan Sentra
2021 Nissan Sentra
2021 Nissan Sentra
2021 Nissan Sentra
2021 Nissan Sentra
2021 Nissan Sentra
2021 Nissan Sentra
2021 Nissan Sentra
