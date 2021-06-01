2021 Nissan Sentra owns its handsome looks

Especially in SR trim, the latest Sentra is a great-looking affordable car.
The 2021 Nissan Sentra is a fine compact car.
The SR trim is the sportiest-looking model of the bunch.
The front clip is attractive with its slanted headlights.
The Sentra lines up against competitors like the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Elantra and Mazda3.
This SR looks striking in this blue-and-black-roof combo.
Inside, this car is all about a no-nonsense approach.
No giant screens or anything super techy, but it all works well.
We love the fact that the infotainment system still has easy-to-use knobs for volume and tuning.
Yep, you can get Bose audio.
The CVT is probably our least-favorite part of this vehicle, but at least it's efficient
The Sentra's rear seat is surprisingly capacious.
A multi-function color display sits in between legible analog guages.
Yep, it's got those.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are present, but you'll have to use a wired connection.
The subtle lip spoiler is a nice touch.
The SR trim rocks 18-inch alloy wheels.
