2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum adds luxe to the family SUV

All-wheel-drive Platinum models like this one can expect to get 25 miles per gallon in the city, 32 highway and 28 combined. Roadshow's real-world testing suggests these are realistic fuel economy estimates.
While base, front-wheel drive Rogue S models start at $26,745 delivered (including $1,095 destination fee), this top-rung Platinum AWD starts at $37,925 delivered. While that's quite a bit of money for a nonluxury compact SUV, it's something of a value price versus comparable models from Toyota and Honda.
The Platinum gains a more capable version of Nissan's ProPilot Assist intelligent cruise control with lane centering. Known as ProPilot Assist with Navi-link, this system uses mapping data to proactively reduce speeds in curves, as well as at junctions and exits.