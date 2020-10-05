2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum adds luxe to the family SUV

  • 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum - front three-quarter view
  • 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum - front
  • 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum - rear
  • 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum - side
  • 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum - rear 3/4 view
  • 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum - Champaign Silver
  • 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum - interior
  • 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum - steering wheel
  • 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum - gauge cluster
  • 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum - front seats
  • 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum - rear seats
  • 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum - headlight
  • 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum - headlight side view
  • 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum - grille
  • 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum - fog lamps
  • 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum - wheel
Say hello to the 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum, born in Smyrna, Tennessee.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
This third-generation Rogue SUV rides atop a new platform and includes more advanced safety and convenience tech as standard than its predecessors.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
All-wheel-drive Platinum models like this one can expect to get 25 miles per gallon in the city, 32 highway and 28 combined. Roadshow's real-world testing suggests these are realistic fuel economy estimates.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Nissan says the Rogue is 5% more aerodynamic than last year's model, thanks in part to features like active grille shutters, underbody cladding and tire deflectors.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
While base, front-wheel drive Rogue S models start at $26,745 delivered (including $1,095 destination fee), this top-rung Platinum AWD starts at $37,925 delivered. While that's quite a bit of money for a nonluxury compact SUV, it's something of a value price versus comparable models from Toyota and Honda.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Nissan says the new Rogue is inspired by its 2018 X-Motion SUV concept, and while the lineage is clear, the show car was substantially more aggressive and futuristic.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Platinum-specific creature comforts include Bose premium audio and a larger 9-inch touchscreen, plus there's wireless charging and wireless Apple CarPlay.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
The Rogue Platinum also includes a 12.3-inch reconfigurable, fully digital gauge cluster along with a head-up display.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
The Platinum gains a more capable version of Nissan's ProPilot Assist intelligent cruise control with lane centering. Known as ProPilot Assist with Navi-link, this system uses mapping data to proactively reduce speeds in curves, as well as at junctions and exits.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
The Platinum trim features quilted semianiline leather, a higher-quality hide than what's offered on lesser trims.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Rear seats are plenty capacious and there's separate HVAC controls, USB-A and USB-C charge ports and deployable sunshades.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
The Rogue's brash new split headlamps are the model's defining visual feature.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
