It even has white gauges as a throw-back reminder of the past.
The Nissan Maxima celebrates its 40th anniversary this year with an appropriately named special edition.
Lots of extras come with the package, including this two-tone paint job and special wheels.
Inside, red leather and red stitching complement black and dark chrome interior pieces. White-faced gauges throw it back to yesteryear, too.
The seats do look lovely.
Special badges round out the changes outside.
Discuss: 2021 Nissan Maxima gets nostalgic with 40th Anniversary Edition
