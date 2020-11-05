2021 Nissan Maxima gets nostalgic with 40th Anniversary Edition

It even has white gauges as a throw-back reminder of the past.

2021 Nissan Maxima 40th Anniversary Edition
The Nissan Maxima celebrates its 40th anniversary this year with an appropriately named special edition.

2021 Nissan Maxima 40th Anniversary Edition
Lots of extras come with the package, including this two-tone paint job and special wheels.

2021 Nissan Maxima 40th Anniversary Edition
Inside, red leather and red stitching complement black and dark chrome interior pieces. White-faced gauges throw it back to yesteryear, too.

2021 Nissan Maxima 40th Anniversary Edition
The seats do look lovely.

2021 Nissan Maxima 40th Anniversary Edition
Special badges round out the changes outside.

