2021 Nissan Armada is a big boy full of improvements

A raft of changes for the 2021 model year gives Nissan's large-and-in-charge three-row SUV more appeal.
The Nissan Armada currently in showrooms debuted in 2016 and while Nissan doesn't like to admit it, its three-row SUV was already a few years old at that point, being based on the company's existing overseas-market Patrol.
That left the big bruiser feeling a little behind the times, especially in terms of cabin tech.
Now, for the 2021 model year, a substantial refresh has brought this big boy into the modern era without messing with the base formula that made it popular in the first place.
In terms of full-size body-on-frame SUVs, the Armada's biggest competition comes from General Motors.
The 2021 Chevy Tahoe and GMC Yukon are both brand spanking new and they're mighty impressive vehicles in terms of both comfort and capability.
However, piling on the options can create some jaw-dropping window stickers -- and not in a good way.
If you want something a little smaller with a less-trucky makeup, the still-capable Kia Telluride is a good option to consider, as well.
As it stands, though, Nissan's done great work with the 2021 Armada.
Now firmly rooted in the 21st century, the refreshed Armada packs plenty of daily usability and comfort with solid capability to match -- or, at least, it will, when it goes on sale in January.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Nissan Armada.
