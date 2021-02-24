2021 Moto Guzzi V7 gets more power, new instrumentation, but keeps to its roots

Guzzi's bread-and-butter model gets a major update for the brand's 100th birthday.
The V7 has long been Guzzi's bread-and-butter model.
With its relatively reasonable entry price, gorgeous looks and new rider-friendly dynamics, it's easy to see why.
But the motorcycle industry is changing, and Guzzi has to change with it, which is why the V7 is getting a major update for 2021.
The update starts with a comprehensive overhaul of the air-cooled transverse V-twin.
The motor goes up in displacement by 100cc and sees a considerable bump in output; 13 horsepower, in fact.
The bike also gets uprated, longer-travel suspension.
Antilock brakes and traction control are standard for 2021.
The bike also benefits from new, digital instrumentation.
The overall look and spirit of the bike stay true to the oddball nature that Guzzi fans demand.
The new V7 will be hitting dealers in late Q1 of 2021.
