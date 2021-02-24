2021 Moto Guzzi V7 gets more power, new instrumentation, but keeps to its roots

Guzzi's bread-and-butter model gets a major update for the brand's 100th birthday.

2021 Moto Guzzi V7
1 of 36
Moto Guzzi

2021 Moto Guzzi V7

The V7 has long been Guzzi's bread-and-butter model.

Read the article
35-v7-stone
2 of 36
Moto Guzzi

With its relatively reasonable entry price, gorgeous looks and new rider-friendly dynamics, it's easy to see why.

Read the article
37-v7-stone
3 of 36
Moto Guzzi

But the motorcycle industry is changing, and Guzzi has to change with it, which is why the V7 is getting a major update for 2021.

Read the article
39-v7-stone
4 of 36
Moto Guzzi

The update starts with a comprehensive overhaul of the air-cooled transverse V-twin.

Read the article
43-v7-stone
5 of 36
Moto Guzzi

The motor goes up in displacement by 100cc and sees a considerable bump in output; 13 horsepower, in fact.

Read the article
44-v7-stone
6 of 36
Moto Guzzi

The bike also gets uprated, longer-travel suspension.

Read the article
46-v7-stone
7 of 36
Moto Guzzi

Antilock brakes and traction control are standard for 2021.

Read the article
48-v7-stone
8 of 36
Moto Guzzi

The bike also benefits from new, digital instrumentation.

Read the article
51-v7-stone
9 of 36
Moto Guzzi

The overall look and spirit of the bike stay true to the oddball nature that Guzzi fans demand.

Read the article
52-v7-stone
10 of 36
Moto Guzzi

The new V7 will be hitting dealers in late Q1 of 2021.

Read the article
53-v7-stone
11 of 36
Moto Guzzi
Read the article
54-v7-stone
12 of 36
Moto Guzzi
Read the article
56-v7-stone
13 of 36
Moto Guzzi
Read the article
57-v7-stone
14 of 36
Moto Guzzi
Read the article
58-v7-stone
15 of 36
Moto Guzzi
Read the article
59-v7-stone
16 of 36
Moto Guzzi
Read the article
60-v7-stone
17 of 36
Moto Guzzi
Read the article
61-v7-stone
18 of 36
Moto Guzzi
Read the article
62-v7-stone
19 of 36
Moto Guzzi
Read the article
65-v7-stone-centenario
20 of 36
Moto Guzzi
Read the article
66-v7-stone-centenario
21 of 36
Moto Guzzi
Read the article
67-v7-stone-centenario
22 of 36
Moto Guzzi
Read the article
68-v7-stone-centenario
23 of 36
Moto Guzzi
Read the article
70-v7-stone-centenario
24 of 36
Moto Guzzi
Read the article
72-v7-stone-centenario
25 of 36
Moto Guzzi
Read the article
74-v7-stone-centenario
26 of 36
Moto Guzzi
Read the article
76-v7-stone-centenario
27 of 36
Moto Guzzi
Read the article
80-v7-stone-centenario
28 of 36
Moto Guzzi
Read the article
81-v7-stone-centenario
29 of 36
Moto Guzzi
Read the article
82-v7-stone-centenario
30 of 36
Moto Guzzi
Read the article
84-v7-stone-centenario
31 of 36
Moto Guzzi
Read the article
85-v7-stone-centenario
32 of 36
Moto Guzzi
Read the article
86-v7-stone-centenario
33 of 36
Moto Guzzi
Read the article
ar4i3712-2
34 of 36
Moto Guzzi
Read the article
ar4i3784-2
35 of 36
Moto Guzzi
Read the article
ar4i3856-2
36 of 36
Moto Guzzi
Read the article
Spacious little Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover is all angles

Spacious little Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover is all angles

17 Photos
2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is off-road, but on-brand

2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is off-road, but on-brand

27 Photos
USPS, Oshkosh Defense reveal Next Generation Delivery Vehicle

USPS, Oshkosh Defense reveal Next Generation Delivery Vehicle

6 Photos
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class gains S-Class tech and swagger

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class gains S-Class tech and swagger

49 Photos
2022 Kia Carnival is a sharp-dressed van

2022 Kia Carnival is a sharp-dressed van

20 Photos
2022 Hyundai Kona Electric gets more aero-forward look and new tech

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric gets more aero-forward look and new tech

15 Photos
Kia previews its upcoming electric vehicles

Kia previews its upcoming electric vehicles

12 Photos