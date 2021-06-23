2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV really needs an update

No, this isn't the fancy new 2022 Outlander.
The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is a two-row midsize SUV.
Available in three trim levels with standard all-wheel drive, the Mitsu gets 24 miles of all-electric range.
A new 2.4-liter I4 engine is supplemented by a 60-kW electric motor in the front and a larger 70-kW electric motor in the rear. Combined they produce 221 horsepower, 31 more ponies than last year.
There is a bit of a rush off the line thanks to that electric power, but the steering fells loose, the handling is sloppy and the ride quality is harsh and uncomfortable.
The car can operate in full-EV mode, a series hybrid mode that charges the battery while driving or a parallel hybrid mode that uses both the battery and the gas engine.
Every Outlander PHEV comes standard with forward-collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning, blind-spot monitoring and automatic high beams.
With the addition of all-wheel drive, there are driving modes for Normal, Eco, Gravel, Sport and Snow.
The cargo area has a total of 62.8 cubic feet of space, but the rear seats don't fold perfectly flat.
The 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is priced the same as the 2020 model -- $37,490 including $1,195 for destination. However, the GT trim pictured here is $43,805 including destination.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.