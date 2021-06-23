/>

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV really needs an update

No, this isn't the fancy new 2022 Outlander.

img-4356-2
Emme Hall
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
1 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is a two-row midsize SUV. 

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Available in three trim levels with standard all-wheel drive, the Mitsu gets 24 miles of all-electric range.

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
3 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

A new 2.4-liter I4 engine is supplemented by a 60-kW electric motor in the front and a larger 70-kW electric motor in the rear. Combined they produce 221 horsepower, 31 more ponies than last year.

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
4 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

There is a bit of a rush off the line thanks to that electric power, but the steering fells loose, the handling is sloppy and the ride quality is harsh and uncomfortable.

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
5 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The car can operate in full-EV mode, a series hybrid mode that charges the battery while driving or a parallel hybrid mode that uses both the battery and the gas engine. 

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
6 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Every Outlander PHEV comes standard with forward-collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning, blind-spot monitoring and automatic high beams.

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
7 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

With the addition of all-wheel drive, there are driving modes for Normal, Eco, Gravel, Sport and Snow.

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
8 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The cargo area has a total of 62.8 cubic feet of space, but the rear seats don't fold perfectly flat.

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
9 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is priced the same as the 2020 model -- $37,490 including $1,195 for destination. However, the GT trim pictured here is $43,805 including destination.

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
10 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
11 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
12 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
13 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
14 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
15 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
16 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
17 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
18 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
19 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
20 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
21 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021-mitsubishi-outlander-49-copy
22 of 29 Mitsubishi
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
23 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
24 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
25 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
26 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
27 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
28 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
29 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

