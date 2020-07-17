2021 Mini John Cooper Works GP: Small, but mighty

  • 2021-mini-john-cooper-works-gp-1
For 2021, Mini is saying goodbye to its third-generation Hardtop with a high-performance John Cooper Works GP model.

Compared to the standard JCW Hardtop, the GP features a more powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 making 301 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque.

Unlike previous GP models that featured manual transmissions, the latest GP uses an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Together the drivetrain scoots the 2021 GP to 60 mph in just 5 seconds.

To improve handling, the chassis has been stiffened with additional underbody braces and a front strut tower bar.

The suspension features uprated springs, dampers, antiroll bars, wider track and more wheel camber than the standard JCW Hardtop.

The GP rides on forged 18-inch wheels wrapped with Hankook performance tires.

To look the part, the GP gets an exclusive front end, side panels and rear wing to improve downforce.

Mini will build just 3,000 GPs for worldwide consumption. Roughly 500 are earmarked for the US.

The 2021 Mini John Cooper Works GP starts at $44,900, not including $850 for destination.

Keep scrolling or clicking for more images of the 2021 Mini John Cooper Works GP.

