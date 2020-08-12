2021 Mercedes S-Class interior puts the yacht into land yacht, in a good way

The design also draws inspiration from architecture and the result is stunning.
The Mercedes-Benz S-Class
has always been the bellwether for the luxury car industry.
Historically, what we see in an S-Class is soon to become common in other luxury cars from other manufacturers.
That's why the debut of the new S-Class' interior is so significant.
The hallmarks of S-Class design are there -- gorgeous leather and wood, with real metal accents.
But the execution is different, this time inspired by both architecture and yachts.
Mercedes has conceived of the new S-Class interior as a "third space," a refuge that exists in between the home and office.
The massive, nearly continuous wooden dash panel is nice and low, giving an airy look and feel to the cabin.
Mercedes devoted a lot of time and effort to improving and making meaningful the LED lighting system in the cabin.
It also worked to add extra functionality to the seats, both front and rear, to ensure not only comfort but wellbeing.
The seats offer several motion programs to keep bloodflow up on long drives.
There's still plenty about the new S-Class that we don't know, but we're excited to find out more in the coming months.
