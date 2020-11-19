2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class raises the bar for luxury sedans

This fancy boy is the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
It comes with all the great luxury and tech found in the standard S-Class.
But it also ups the luxury factor, big time.
Several different two-tone paint options will be offered.
The Maybach-specific front end treatment looks pretty nice.
These 20-inch chrome dish wheels are standard, but other 19- and 21-inch options are available.
Go on, park one by your oceanside villa.
The Maybach is 7 inches longer than a standard S-Class.
The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S580 should start just under $200,000 when it goes on sale in mid-2021.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the new Maybach S-Class.