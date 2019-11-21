2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is the textbook definition of fancy

  • 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600
Mercedes-Benz on Thursday unveiled the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600.     

While the standard GLS is plenty fancy, this car is luxury on steroids.    

It's not only loaded with some of the best-feeling materials available to automakers, it's also packed with tech that errs toward comfort.    

The first thing that makes itself apparent is the way it looks -- it's not just a GLS with some new badges. It feels like its own thing, thanks in large part to an overdose of chrome.   

The interior is, well, sumptuous.   

While the GLS is a three-row SUV, there's no third row in the GLS600.    

There's also a tablet back there for controlling the MBUX infotainment system.    

The second row is occupied by two reclining rear seats, which can have a fixed center console between the two if optioned.    

Nappa leather covers just about everything, and it can be decked out with all sorts of cushions and linings.     

Like other members of the GLS clan, the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 will be built in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.    

