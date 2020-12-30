2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain: A Goldilocks vehicle

The Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain could convince some SUV aficionados to consider a station wagon.
With open-pore wood trim, soft leather and a flowing design, this interior is gorgeous.
This Benz's exterior styling is tasteful and handsome.
Despite what the badge might suggest, this vehicle is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six.
The All-Terrain's engine delivers 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.
Augmented by Mercedes-Benz's EQ Boost mild-hybrid system, this powertrain is smooth and potent.
Those touch-sensitive controls on the steering-wheel spokes are frustrating to use.
This cabin is a lovely place to spend time.
There's decent room in the All-Terrain's backseat.
