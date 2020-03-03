2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan packs a plug-in punch

  • 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan
Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday unveiled the 2021 E-Class Sedan.     

This mid-cycle refresh is pretty thorough, even in terms of aesthetics alone.    

The front end packs redesigned LED headlights that bring its look a little closer to its equivalent SUV, the GLE-Class.     

Out back, the taillights bear a closer resemblance to the new A-Class or CLS-Class.    

As usual, there are new wheel designs and paint colors on offer.    

The E-Class sedan can be purchased with one of three different powertrains.     

The E350 uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 making 255 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque, and it's available in either rear- or all-wheel drive.     

The E450's 3.0-liter turbocharged I6 makes 362 hp and 369 lb-ft, and that's before the EQ Boost mild hybrid's electric motor kicks in. 

And then there's the E350e, which mates a 2.0-liter turbo I4 to a 90-kilowatt-hour battery and an electric motor.    

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out more pictures of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan.

