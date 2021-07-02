/>

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is happiest on the track

The GT Black Series has 720 horsepower and a whole lot of downforce.

Steven Ewing
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
Here we see the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series doing what it does best.

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
The Black Series is the most extreme AMG GT.

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
It's got a ton of aerodynamic add-ons.

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
Including one of the most insane rear spoilers I've ever seen.

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
The interior is pretty much the same as the standard AMG GT.

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
The 4.0-liter V8 now makes 720 horsepower. 720!

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
The AMG GT Black Series is all about track duty.

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
Fewer than 400 of these will be imported to the US.

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
The asking price? $326,050 including destination.

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series.

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
