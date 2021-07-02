2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is happiest on the track

The GT Black Series has 720 horsepower and a whole lot of downforce.
Here we see the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series doing what it does best.
The Black Series is the most extreme AMG GT.
It's got a ton of aerodynamic add-ons.
Including one of the most insane rear spoilers I've ever seen.
The interior is pretty much the same as the standard AMG GT.
The 4.0-liter V8 now makes 720 horsepower. 720!
The AMG GT Black Series is all about track duty.
Fewer than 400 of these will be imported to the US.
The asking price? $326,050 including destination.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series.