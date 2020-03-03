2021 Mercedes-AMG E53 packs an electrified punch

Mercedes-AMG on Tuesday unveiled the 2021 E53 sedan.
This refresh focuses mainly on technological and aesthetic updates, and the latter plays it pretty close to the chest.
The looks aren't all that different from before, with slightly restyled LED headlights and new taillights that are reminiscent of coupe-ier Mercedes.
As usual, the E53 sets itself apart from the more pedestrian sedans by way of more aggressive bumpers, four round tailpipes and different wheels.
Its 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 gas engine produces 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque, but that's just the beginning.
Sandwiched between the engine and nine-speed automatic transmission is an electric motor that can provide an additional 21 hp and 184 lb-ft as needed.
AMG's all-wheel-drive system is capable of sending all that power to the rear wheels for a little more fun, too.
The 2021 Mercedes-AMG E53 goes on sale later this year, and pricing will be announced closer to its on-sale date.
For context, though, a 2019 E53 sold for $72,500 before destination.
