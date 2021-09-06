/>
2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata is still our favorite two-seater

The classic two-seat roadster provides more smiles per mile than any other vehicle out there.

Emme Hall
2021 Mazda Miata MX-5
1 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Mazda Miata is the best-selling two-seat sports car in history with over one million units released on the world's roads.

2021 Mazda Miata MX-5
2 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Weighing in at a svelte 2,339 pounds, the Miata pushes 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque out of it's itty-bitty 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine.

2021 Mazda Miata MX-5
3 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Power goes down to the rear wheels and we recommend going for the six-speed manual transmission. A Miata is not meant have an automatic.

2021 Mazda Miata MX-5
4 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Club trim is best for those who love to drive, with a limited-slip differential, sport-tuned Bilstein suspension and a front shock tower brace.

2021 Mazda Miata MX-5
5 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Brembo brakes are standard and 205/45 Bridgestone Potenza tires are wrapped around 17-inch BBS forged alloy wheels.

2021 Mazda Miata MX-5
6 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

You're not going to break any records on the drag strip: It takes nearly 6 seconds to hit 60 mph.

2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
7 of 29 Craig Cole/Roadshow

The trunk has a tiny 4.5 cubic feet of space, hampered by a small opening.

2021 Mazda Miata MX-5
8 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The soft top is easy to work and though it's quieter than in previous years, you'll still have to speak up to have any kind of conversation with your passenger. 

2021 Mazda Miata MX-5
9 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Club trim pictured here starts at $31,285 including $995 for destination.

2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
10 of 29 Craig Cole/Roadshow

