2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata is still our favorite two-seater

The classic two-seat roadster provides more smiles per mile than any other vehicle out there.
The Mazda Miata is the best-selling two-seat sports car in history with over one million units released on the world's roads.
Weighing in at a svelte 2,339 pounds, the Miata pushes 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque out of it's itty-bitty 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine.
Power goes down to the rear wheels and we recommend going for the six-speed manual transmission. A Miata is not meant have an automatic.
The Club trim is best for those who love to drive, with a limited-slip differential, sport-tuned Bilstein suspension and a front shock tower brace.
Brembo brakes are standard and 205/45 Bridgestone Potenza tires are wrapped around 17-inch BBS forged alloy wheels.
You're not going to break any records on the drag strip: It takes nearly 6 seconds to hit 60 mph.
The trunk has a tiny 4.5 cubic feet of space, hampered by a small opening.
The soft top is easy to work and though it's quieter than in previous years, you'll still have to speak up to have any kind of conversation with your passenger.
The Club trim pictured here starts at $31,285 including $995 for destination.
