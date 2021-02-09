2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo: Pretty and potent

This is the handsome and potent 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo.
This is a seriously attractive vehicle.
Turbo models come standard with 18-inch wheels.
Power is provided by a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that belts out 250 horses and 320 pound-feet of torque when you put 93-octane fuel in the tank.
This is a seriously smooth and responsive engine.
The Mazda CX-30 Turbo's interior is super premium. Seriously, it's nicer than what you get in some luxury vehicles.
The latest and greatest Mazda Connect infotainment system is displayed on an 8.8-inch screen.
This subcompact crossover's proportions are just scrumptious.
This vehicle's front seats are comfortable but its aft accommodations are a bit tight for taller adults.
For more photos of the 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo, keep clicking through this gallery.