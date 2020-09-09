After incubating for years, Lucid's luxurious sedan is ready to hit the road with up to 500 miles of electric range.
The production-ready model doesn't look too far off the 2016 concept.
Facial recognition will detect the driver on startup and recall their unique preferences and settings.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: 2021 Lucid Air debuts with 1,080 horsepower Dream Edition
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.