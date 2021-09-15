2021 Lexus RC F Fuji Speedway Edition: At least it sounds good

It's super exclusive and covered in high-zoot performance parts, but the driving experience is less than their sum.
The 2021 Lexus RC F Fuji Speedway edition is a hyper-limited special edition of the RC F coupe.
The Fuji Edition keeps the standard RC F's 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8, which produces 472 horsepower and 395 pound-feet of torque.
That engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.
The Fuji Edition gets a ton of special parts that are absent on the more pedestrian RC F.
These include a titanium exhaust system and a whole host of carbon fiber parts to shed weight.
The best and most effective upgrade, from a driving standpoint, is the inclusion of big carbon-ceramic brakes.
The overall experience behind the wheel leaves me wanting more, and that's not what you want out of a six-figure sports coupe.
The suspension is hard, the steering uncommunicative and the drivetrain feels lazy under around 5,000 rpm.
The car does have some strong suits, namely that it's built like a Lexus, which is to say, beautifully.
The interior is also gorgeously trimmed in excellent materials, though it does feel dated compared to the competition.