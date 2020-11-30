2021 Lexus LS 500 gets a few small tweaks

New tech and a more refined suspension headline Lexus' LS updates.

2021 Lexus LS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Here's the 2021 Lexus LS 500 sedan.

2021 Lexus LS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The LS gets a number of small tweaks for 2021.

2021 Lexus LS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The biggest update? A 12.3-inch touchscreen. 

2021 Lexus LS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The LS 500 comes with a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6.

2021 Lexus LS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Yep, a touchscreen. Thank goodness.

2021 Lexus LS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Remote Touchpad tech is still included, but you don't have to use it anymore. Whew.

2021 Lexus LS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The full-size LS is sharp and svelte. 

2021 Lexus LS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Both rear- and all-wheel drive are available.

2021 Lexus LS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The 2021 LS 500 starts just above $77,000 including destination.

2021 Lexus LS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of Lexus' updated LS.

2021 Lexus LS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Lexus LS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Lexus LS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Lexus LS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Lexus LS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Lexus LS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Lexus LS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Lexus LS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Lexus LS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Lexus LS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Lexus LS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Lexus LS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Lexus LS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Lexus LS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
