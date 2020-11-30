New tech and a more refined suspension headline Lexus' LS updates.
Here's the 2021 Lexus LS 500 sedan.
The LS gets a number of small tweaks for 2021.
The biggest update? A 12.3-inch touchscreen.
The LS 500 comes with a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6.
Yep, a touchscreen. Thank goodness.
The Remote Touchpad tech is still included, but you don't have to use it anymore. Whew.
The full-size LS is sharp and svelte.
Both rear- and all-wheel drive are available.
The 2021 LS 500 starts just above $77,000 including destination.
Keep scrolling for more photos of Lexus' updated LS.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: 2021 Lexus LS 500 gets a few small tweaks
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.