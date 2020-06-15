2021 Lexus IS has deceptively good looks

While the exterior looks brand-new, Lexus' new sport sedan is just a face-lift underneath.

Lexus has unveiled the 2021 IS sport sedan, and while the look is new it's really just a face-lift.

The new IS rides on the same platform and has the same wheelbase as the outgoing car, but it's a little longer and wider.

Lexus says the 2021 IS has been the first model developed at Toyota's new Technical Center Shimoyama in Aichi, Japan, which has a 3.3-mile test track.

Lexus says the new car is lighter and stiffer than before, and should be more fun in the corners.

While the interior has been left mostly untouched, the air vents and center console have a new design.

The infotainment system finally is a touchscreen and has both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as Amazon Alexa integration.

For the first time 19-inch wheels are available, including forged BBS units on the F Sport.

The base engine is a turbocharged four-cylinder, while a 3.5-liter V6 is available in two states of tune.

Keep going for more pictures of the 2021 Lexus IS sport sedan.

